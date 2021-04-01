Gold Nugget Days returning to Paradise in April

The Ridge will once again welcome the community event Gold Nugget Days after cancelling the event last year due to the pandemic.

### it's been two years since the ridge last celebrated gold nugget days.

But the fan favorite event is back on the calendar this year.

Debbie, i got to talk with the paradise gem and mineral club who are thrilled to be one of the many organizations featured in this years gold nugget days.

Nat pop-*sawin* take sot mike eggleston, director on executive board of rock club "it will be somewhat like a farmers market, but all the dealers will be dealing in rocks."

The paradise gem and mineral club is ready to rock gold nugget days.

Take sot mike eggleston "you'll be able to buy crystals, and you'll be able to buy anything stone related."

Executive director for gold nugget days inc.

And museum, mark thorp, tells action news now it's been a long journey recovering from the camp fire.

Take sot mark thorp, executive director for gold nugget days inc.

Gold nugget museums "but we found a new hope in actually being able to coordinate with each other as organizations."

One of the most populr events is the rock show.

Take sot mike eggleston, director on executive board of rock club "it's something that children love, but as you get older it's a great hobby for an older person too."

Tori standup they are also going to have fun interactive activites for kids to get involved in such as this one.

You drop in a coin or a chip and depending on what level you land on is the type of rock you get.

Take the gem and mineral club mineral club hopes that gold nugget days will allow them to reconnect with old members and welcome new ones.

The paradise gem and mineral show will be on saturday april 24th and sunday april 25th on 475 pearson road.

Go to action news now dot com slash links to see the full event schedule.