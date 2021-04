MINI Electric Pacesetter – Safetycar of the Formula E

The MINI Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW is the new Safety Car for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race series.

As such, it connects the brand’s electrified future with the rich racing history of John Cooper Works.

The car was created out of the new MINI Cooper SE as part of an unprecedented collaboration between MINI Design, BMW Motorsport, the FIA and the Formula E.