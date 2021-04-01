Chico State President says full in-person return could be possible in the fall

In a statement to faculty and staff, University President Gayle Hutchinson says with vaccine rates increasing and as the pandemic spirals down, students could see a full return next semester.

Fall semester could look a lot more normal at chico state.

University officials announced a possible full, in- person return to campus.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live at chico state.

Esteban, what exactly the university say today?

The university said in this letter to faculty and staff that with increasing vaccinations inching towards herd immunity -- they say it could be possible for the entire campus to return as soon as next semester -- and students i spoke to are ready for it .

"to me?

It's major, that's major."

Elijah palomino is a senior at chico state -- and for him, online classes weren't cutting it "personally last semester i took a break.

It took a toll on me, i felt very disconnected from not only the campus but from myself, and the other students."

And in his pursuit at a career being a therapist -- "i want to work with people one on one, i want to be able to have these personal interactions and if i want to attend, which i do, graduate school here at chico, i don't want to spend three more years going more in debt online."

Right now chico state is in phase two of it's reopening plan which allows limited in-person student facilities and a some employees on campus -- phase four is complete a complete in- person campus.

"i think it goes to kind of, the mental health of the students."

But what about the economic impact bringing students back could have on the community?

Well just across the street from the university distance pizza perri tells me it would be a huge help for his business and his work force after the pandemic "we were in survival mode, it's been a year and we're in survival mode."

And even in survival mode -- sales are down.

"it's still down about 30% from our normal numbers this time of year."

Do you hire normally some chico state students?

"i'd say about 50% to 60% of my staff, they are students, so it's important to get that labor pool back that's been missing for sure."

"i hope the worst is behind us but yes it would be a boost."

"for people like me it means the world if we can go back to being 100% in-person because it just lifts my spirits that much more."

Well just across the street from the ufoow i if a full student return isn't possible next semester for whatever reason -- chico state is hoping to at least have full in-person staffing by january 20-22 live at chico state, esteban reynoso action news now chico state plans to increase the amount of employees on campus by june 7th -- all part of the campus' reopening plan.