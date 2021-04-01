Royal Australian Air Force commemorates 100 years of service with aircraft flying on the sky over Canberra, in Australia. (@Civi

This is the amazing parade of vintage and modern aircraft in breathtaking formations that took to the crystal-clear skies in celebration of 100 years of the Royal Australian Air Force.More than 60 aircrafts representing the past and the present of the air wing took part, commemorating the journey that the Royal Australian Air Force has made as it transformed over the past century.(@CivilAviationSafetyAuthority/Clipzilla)