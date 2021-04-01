Skip to main content
Rep. Jim Banks concerned about price tag of President Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the first part of his new $2 trillion Build Back Better plan: the American Jobs Plan.

But some Republicans in Congress are concerned about the cost.

We're taking a live look at the white house ...earlier today president joe biden traveled from washington d-c to pittsburgh, pennsylvania to announce his plans for more than two-trillion dollar infrastructure proposal.mary moloney explains how biden use the money.

3 president joe biden making his pitch to fix some of the country's most pressing problems.president biden: "it is a once-in-a-generation investment in america."a more than 2-trillion dollar investment to rebuild america's airports --ports -- railways --and roads.president biden: "unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago."it's not just investing in infrastructure -- the sweeping american jobs plan dedicates billions of manufacturing -- while also providing money to care for aging americans -- build or renovate schools and housing units --upgrades to water systems --and access to high speed internet.the president pledges his proposal will create green jobs --while reducing climate change.

President biden: "the american jobs plan will lead to a transformational progress in our effort to tackle climate change"to pay for the plan -- president biden wants to raise taxes on businesses -- including increasing the corporate income tax rate -- and the minimum tax foramerican companies that acquire or merge with foreign businesses.the tax hikes -- turning off republicans.sen.

Ted cruz / -r- texas: "the only thing it appears they are in favor of is more government spending, more taxes, and more government power over your lives"the bill's passage in the evenly split senate --is far from certain.president biden: "it's big, yes, it's bold, yes, and we can get it done"in washington --i'm mary moloney.

While joe biden is all in on his 2-trillion dollar build back better plan... some republicans are concerned about the price tag.

Indiana's district 3 representative jim banks says the national debt is already at a crisis point and he's worried this new package plus the 1-point-9 trillion dollar american rescue plan would push the economy past recovery.

D banks also says some elements of the plan... like affordable accessible broadband... have bipartisan support.he says he hopes republicans can be included in negotiations to find a plan that could have more support from

