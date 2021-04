Kirron Kher diagnosed with multiple myeloma

Veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment.

The news was shared by the 68-year-old actress husband, actor Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, in a Instagram statement on Thursday.

#KirronKher #Cancer #AnupamKher #AnupamKher