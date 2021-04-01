Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award | Anupam Kher's wife Kirron diagnosed with blood cancer

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.Veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has completed shooting for the Agra schedule of his upcoming film "Dasvi".Bollywood star Ranveer Singh feels veteran actor Anil Kapoor is one-of-a-kind and a giant of a performer.

