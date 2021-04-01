Netflix Finalizes $450 Million Deal for , ‘Knives Out’ Sequels.
Sources confirmed to ‘Variety’ on Wednesday that Netflix has purchased the rights to two ‘Knives Out’ sequels.
The deal is reportedly worth $450 million.
Rian Johnson, who directed the original film, will return for the sequels.
The film’s star, actor Daniel Craig, will be reprising his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.
The first sequel is said to begin shooting in Greece this summer.
It is unclear if the other ‘Knives Out’ films will have a theatrical release or solely be streamed on Netflix.
‘Knives Out’ was produced by Media Rights Capital and distributed by Lionsgate in 2019.
The film earned a whopping $311.4 million on a $40 million budget.