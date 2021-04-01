Netflix Finalizes $450 Million Deal for ‘Knives Out’ Sequels

Netflix Finalizes $450 Million Deal for , ‘Knives Out’ Sequels.

Sources confirmed to ‘Variety’ on Wednesday that Netflix has purchased the rights to two ‘Knives Out’ sequels.

.

The deal is reportedly worth $450 million.

Rian Johnson, who directed the original film, will return for the sequels.

.

The film’s star, actor Daniel Craig, will be reprising his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.

.

The first sequel is said to begin shooting in Greece this summer.

.

It is unclear if the other ‘Knives Out’ films will have a theatrical release or solely be streamed on Netflix.

.

‘Knives Out’ was produced by Media Rights Capital and distributed by Lionsgate in 2019.

The film earned a whopping $311.4 million on a $40 million budget.