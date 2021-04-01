Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Remains Highly Effective For At Least 6 Months After 2nd Dose
Based on a late-stage trial, Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 91% effective against COVID at least six months after the second dose.

