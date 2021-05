Winn-Dixie to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine once again

Winn-Dixie is also offering the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines.

WILL ONCE AGAIN OFFER THE"JOHNSON & JOHNSON" VACCINE ..TO THOSE LOOKING FOR A COVIDSHOT.

THAT'S AFTER THE PAUSEON THE ONE-DOSE VACCINE WASLIFTED LAST WEEK BY THE CDCAND FDA.

THE J&J VACCINE NOWCOMES WITH A WARNING,ESPECIALLY FOR WOMEN, ABOUTTHE POSSIBILITY OF EXTREMELYRARE BLOOD CLOTS.

THECOMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY,YOU NO LONGER NEED TO HAVE ANAPPOINTENT TO GET YOUR SHOT.YOU CAN JUST WALK-UP, ORSCHEDULE ONE ONLINE IF YOUPREFER