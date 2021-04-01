Sidewalk project to improve safety and curb appeal in downtown Fulton, ICC

The City of Fulton and Itawamba Community College will benefit from a project that'll install sidewalks and safety features.

Of fulton along with icc are planning to upgrade some city sidewalks.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in fulton with how these upgrades will help with safety as well.

Workers will replace these sidewalks right here.

And they will add lights along the sidewalks.

I spoke with the president of icc who also lives on campus to see how this will impact him and other residents.

"it's not only better for our students but for our family, we can get out and maneuver around" dr. jay allen said these are the same areas he walks everyday and it would make commuting easier with these new sidewalks.

The 1.1 million dollar project will extend to the water way in town where there are already walking trails.

"not only our students but our community a chance to come and involve the campus in their fitness activities" the sidewalks will go to the downtown area and hopefully encourage students to visit downtown fulton more.

"up the hill the sidewalk is not in great shape, definitely not up to the standards today" the new plan for the sidewalks will be further off of the road and the sidewalk will be wider.

The lights add safety for those walking at night.

"create daytime traffic but also stay for nighttime traffic as well."

Dr allen said the project should start in about 6 months and it will take workers 6 months to complete the project.

Live in fulton, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news at ,