Us Kids Movie Clip - Samantha

Us Kids Movie Clip - Samantha - Plot synopsis: Us Kids is an insightful, rousing coming-of-age story of youth leaders determined to fight for justice at a critical time in U.S. history.

Sparked by the plague of gun violence ravaging their schools, Us Kids chronicles the March For Our Lives movement over several years.

The documentary follows Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Samantha Fuentes, gun violence survivors, and teenage activists as they pull together the largest youth protest in American history.

Their movement went global with rallies on six continents and in over 700 cities in every state across the nation, expanding to address racial injustice, a growing public health crisis, and shocking a political system into change.

The March For Our Lives movement was instrumental in the record youth voter turnout in 2018 and 2020.

------ Director: Kim A.

Snyder Producers: Kim A.

Snyder, Maria Cuomo Cole, Lori Cheatle Cast: Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex King, Bria Smith, Jaclyn Corin, Sam Fuentes, Annika Dworet