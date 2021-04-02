Preparation For Big Easter Crowd

15 at nine tonight... 3 with louisiana governor john bel edwards announcing that the state is moving into phase 3, religious services will have no capacity limits going forward.

Ne's 15 kourtney williams spoke with a pastor here in acadiana about easter service this sunday on this resurrection sunday pastors in louisiana will be preaching indoors without capacity limitsaround this time last year pastor james pritchard was preaching his easter sermon via the web... this year the lights will be on and seats will be filledsot my first sunday preaching was easter sunday and i preached by video on a wednesday night recorded it and then we played it here on sundaythis year first baptist is among many acadiana churches that are expecting larger attendance this sunday.

Pastor pritchard says they will still maintin social distancingsotnow that we do't have the limit on capacity, we will maintain some social distanced seating but in this lower area here we will not be mandating social distancing and were just going to prepare the best we can and see what happenspastor pritchard says h's looking forward to seeing people he doesnt usually see every sundaysotand we plan on having that so that we can provide a space for those that have't been back yet and we still have a pretty sizeable number of folks that have not been back and were hoping that some of them will feel comfortable coming back and worshipping on easter sundayone of the biggest challenges they faced as a place of worship was trying minister people while keeping everyone safe.soton okay how can we do this can we not do this what should we do when should we do it and i's just been a difficult year but i's been a blessed year god has been faithful through the whole thingin lafayette kourtney williams news 15