Watch: Army man set to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days

Indian Army sport-person started on a mission to run 4,000 kms. Velu P set to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days.

The athlete kicked off his run from Srinagar on Thursday.

"My target is to finish within 50 days.

My motto is for 'green awareness' and 'one nation one spirit.

I am dedicating this run to my teammate who passed away," he said.

The Indian Army flagged off his run from Srinagar on Thursday.

The athlete aims to reach Kanyakumari via Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, Bangalore.

An Indian army official said, "I got a chance to meet him and speak with him.

I hope that he achieves not just this but all missions in his life.

I hope others also get inspiration from this."