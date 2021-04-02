PRIMARY ELECTIONS PREVIEW

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE TUESDAY

South mississippians, it's- almost time once more to- grab your voter i-d or other- form of acceptable- - - - identification and make your wa- to the polls.

News 25's grace - boyles is live in - studio and has more about how t- make sure you're prepared - to vote next week in city - elections.- - nearly five months after a huge- push to get voters out to - the polls for the presidential- election... cities across south- - mississippi will be holding - primary elections for - city leaders this coming- tuesday, april 6th.

- before showing up at the polls- next week, coast residents- should be aware of a few- differences between voting- in municipal elections... versu- the elections in- november.

- a couple of officials from coas- cities help explain.- - lashaundra mccarty, city of - gulfport public - information officer: "it's not just primaries.

It's an - opportunity for voters to pick- who - they actually want to make it t- the next step of the general- election.

So if they- don't vote, they don't have a - voice in that particular- decision.

And there are several- wards where there are - opponents."

As coast residents prepare to - hit the polls once- again, voters should keep a few- things in mind before - casting their ballots tuesday i- their respective- municipal elections.- the upcoming elections are bein- run by individual cities... - not the county.

Therefore where- citizens go to vote may - be different than it was in - november.

Lashaundra mccarty, - city of gulfport public - information officer: "well the procedures- are essentially the same becaus- we both get our regulations fro- the - state, but the location is- probably not."

Katarina luketich, pascagoula - public information officer: - "where you voted back in november may not- necessarily be where you're - going to vote on tuesday.

- so just make sure you check you- voter's registration card, make- - sure you look at your city- voting location."

While five coast cities have- uncontested mayoral races - and four others have candidates- from multiple parties, long - beach and ocean springs' new- mayors will be decided in the - primaries, with no opposition - from the democratic - party.- diamondhead is the only south - mississippi city that will have- no- contested primary elections.- katarina luketich, pascagoula - public information officer: - "well here in pascagoula we're in a unique- situation where every single on- of our races is going to- be decided in the primary - election.

So if you want to hav- your voice heard, now is- definitely the time to come out- and vote."

To ensure residents' health and- safety during the - voting process, coastal cities- including pascagoula and- gulfport are providing masks an- hand sanitizer at - precincts.- additionally, cities are- offering absentee voting.

- the last day to vote absentee i- most cities along the coast is- saturday.

- lashaundra mccarty, city of - gulfport public information - officer: "the primary is specifically for your party in- particular.

So if you are a - registered democrat, you want - the democrat ballot.

You need t- ask for that when you go in.

If- you're a republican,- you do likewise."

For more information about- - - - absentee voting deadlines and - where to vote this tuesday, - visit your city's - website, facebook page, or call- your city clerk's office.

- in south mississippi, grace - boyles, news 25.-