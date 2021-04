When the world is burning, is art a waste of time? | R. Alan Brooks

Is art worth it?

"Hell yeah," says graphic novelist R.

Alan Brooks -- art has the power to scare dictators, inspire multitudes and change hearts and minds across the world.

Reflecting on his journey to become an artist at a time when the world felt like it was burning, Brooks shares how creating something from a place of sincerity and passion can positively impact people in ways you may never know.