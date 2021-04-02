D’Iberville football’s Amarion Fells signs with Louisiana Community Christian

Coming off its first Region 4 Class 6A Championship since 2016, the D’Iberville football program has a star-studded class of 2021, heading off to the next level.

- in 20-20... fells was second on- the team, with 70 total - tackles...- and was tied for the team lead,- with two interceptions... - one of which sealed the deal, - against harrison central... in - game that locked up the - aforementioned district title.- - "it was what i expected, like when- covid hit, i'm like, i really - tightened down and buckled up,- like, yeah, this is what i've - got to do.

This is my last year- and i just want to - my goal wa- to win a state- championship - we fell short.

- but i mean that's alright.

We - - - - got the region championship and- i got to sign.

We had seven - players that signed, so when my- brother succeed, i succeed.

So - love to see that."

Fells says he's heading off to- lafayette... around july 30th.- -