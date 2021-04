Grove Park Elementary School teacher arrested for solicitation of minor, traveling to meet 2-year-old

A Grove Park Elementary School teacher was arrested for solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a 2-year-old, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

