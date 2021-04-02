Fauci says U.S. may not need AstraZeneca vaccine

The United States may not need AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, even if it wins U.S. regulatory approval, Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor told Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. may not need AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, even if it wins U.S regulatory approval.

That's according to the country's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, who told Reuters the U.S. had enough contracts with other vaccine makers to inoculate its entire population.

AstraZeneca has been dogged by controversy, despite being approved by dozens of countries.

Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.

But in March, several European countries suspended its use over concerns about rare blood clots.

That same month, a U.S. health agency said data from the company gave an incomplete picture of its efficacy.

Days later AstraZeneca published results showing diminished, though still strong, efficacy.

Both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency have said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks.

Many European countries have since resumed administering the shot, but Germany and France have restricted its use to the older population.