In The Garden: Flowers to plant in the spring

Caleb Johnson with Johnson Brothers Garden Market tells us what flowers can withstand both cold nights and warm summer days.

Good evening i'm chief meteorologist dylan robichaud& tonight look for clear skies with lows falling to the middle 30s inland and around 40 along the coast.

Friday we'll see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s inland and middle 50s along the coast.

Saturday look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s inland and middle 50s along the coast.

Sunday we will see a slight chance of a shower or two.

Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s inland and low 50s along the coast.

It's that time of year where the temperatures are warmer and you can start planting flowers.

Even though we still have cold frosty nights.....caleb johnson with johnson brothers garden market says there are certain flowers you can plant now that can withstand both the cold and heat.

It is time now for in the garden, i'm dylan robichaud alongside caleb johnson of johnson brothers garden market and caleb we are going into the beginning of the spring months and it's time to start planting so can we talk a little bit about what we're seeing here?

Ya so as you can see there's lots of color and even though it's early spring there's lots of things that can go outside that can handle the cold temperatures we have in early spring and get your containers on your front porch or your back deck lots of color to get you started for spring.

These are plants that can both withstand the cold and warm temperatures, right?

Yup that's correct and they're going to bloom long into summer as well.

So, the cape daisies, pansies, violas, they can handle that cold weather and they are also going to handle the warmer weather as it warms up.

This is a way you can add color right now that's going to last a long time, and then you can come and get the rest of your warm season annuals in may and june.

All right thank you caleb.

We'll send it back to you.

If you've skipped robichaud alongside caleb johnson of