Growing Your Garden: The right time to plant

"TODAY KATHY IS GOING TO BETEACHING US ALL ABOUT HOW TOCARE OF OUR PLANTS AND WHEN YOUSHOULD PLANTYOUR PLANTS DURING THE YEAR.""SO WE ARE GOING TO TALK ALITTLE BIT TODAY ABOUT ANNUALSAND PERENNIALS.

THE WAY ISIMPLIFY IT, PERENNIALS AREPERMANENT.

THE PLANT EITHERCOMES OFF THE SAME ROOT ANDDOESN'T GO AWAY IT MAY GODORMANT.

ANNUALS YOUREPLACE ANNUALLY.

THESE PLANTSWILL GO THROUGH THEIRBLOOMING SEASON AND THEN DIEOUT.

THEY SPILL THEIR SEEDAND THEN THEY DIE OUT.

SOANNUALS ARE PLANTED FORREAL HUGE MASSES OF COLOR.

WHENYOU PLANT THEYARE GOING TO NEED A LITTLE EXTRAWATER.

IF THAT LITTLE ROOTBALL DOESN'T GET SATURATED WITHWATER EVERYDAY OR MAYBE EVENTWICE A DAY UNTIL THOSE ROOTSGET OUT INTO THE SOIL, THEY NEEDEXTRA WATER.

AND THESE ARE THEPERENNIALS.

AND WHATPERENNIALS DO IS THEY COME ANDBLOOM THEIR SEASON BUT THEPLANT WILL STAY THE WHOLE YEARIT JUST BLOOMS EVERY YEAR AT ACERTAIN TIME.

BUT, AS THEYBECOME ESTABLISHED,PERENNIALS BECOME VERY DROUGHTTOLERANT.

SOTHAT IS WHY I ALWAYS TELL PEOPLETHAT YOU SHOULD SHOP THENURSERIES ALL FOUR SEASONS ORMAYBE EVEN 6 SEASONS INBAKERSFIELD BECAUSE YOU HAVEEARLY SPRING AND LATESPRING AND THEN YOU HAVE REALLYHOT WEATHER AND THEN YOUHAVE FALL AND THEN YOU HAVEWINTER.

EACH SEASON HAS THEIR OWN GROUP OF BLOOMERS OR PLANTS THAT LOOK GOOD DURING THAT SEASON.

