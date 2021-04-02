BMW and Milo Ventimiglia Harness the Power of M in the All-New BMW M4

BMW of North America debuted today “The Ultimate Self-Driving Machine,” a new spot that introduces the brand’s “Power of M” campaign.

The campaign’s kick-off features the all-new, second-generation BMW M4, “self” driven to the limit by actor and producer Milo Ventimiglia.

The new spot, available now on BMW USA channels, opens with the all-new BMW M4 on the track expertly drifting, cornering, and putting down all of the power that the 3.0 Liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder delivers – seemingly on its own.

By the end, it is revealed that the ultimate “self-driving” machine was actually being driven the whole time – by none other than noted actor, producer and BMW enthusiast Milo Ventimiglia.

The car’s standard six-speed manual transmission serves as the highlight reminder – the M4 is a car made to be driven.