Concerns raised over vaccine passport proposal

Introducing coronavirus vaccine passports for everyday life is being opposed by more than 70 MPs.Covid passports could be used to allow entrance to restaurants or bars.
The suggestion has also raised concerns for the hospitality industry.
Introducing coronavirus vaccine passports for everyday life is being opposed by more than 70 MPs.Covid passports could be used to allow entrance to restaurants or bars.
The suggestion has also raised concerns for the hospitality industry.
By Francis E. Hutchinson and Pritish Bhattacharya*
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resultant Movement Control Order..
03-18-2021 for Brianna