Remembering Marvin Gaye

Remembering Marvin Gaye.

Marvin Pentz Gay Jr. was born on April 2, 1939, and died on April 1, 1984.

Here are five facts in honor of the Grammy-winning singer.

1.

He was known as “The Prince of Soul.".

2.

Gaye helped influence R&B subgenres like Neo Soul.

3.

He was a Motown drummer and played for The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and more.

4.

D.C.

Mayor Marion Barry declared Gaye’s birthday, April 2, Marvin Gaye Day.

5.

He was in the group, The Moonglows, before his solo career.

Happy Birthday, Marvin Gaye!