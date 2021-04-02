4-County Electric lays out internet service buildout plan

4-County Electric Power Association announced its plan to bring its new high-speed internet service to more rural areas around the Golden Triangle.

Rural areas around the golden triangle.

4-county electric power association's ceo, brian clark explained the company has a four phase plan spread out through three years.

It starts in lone oak -- area of clay county this spring... and ends near weir in choctaw county.

By the beginning of 2024, 4-county hopes to provide its fastnet services to nearly 49- thousand customers.

Right now, the fastnet service is in parts of clay, noxubee, and choctaw county.

Meanwhile, the legislature made a strong statement this