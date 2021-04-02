What you need to know: April 2

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, April 2.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

New overnight... a dui arrest after a crash in chico... police were called to nord avenue and la linda lane just before eight oclock last night... after a woman crashed into a parked car.

A witness told us the woman waited on the curb for police to arrive.

No one was injured... and officers took the woman into custody emergency aid... on the way for chico state students a second round of relief money is about to hit student bank accounts.

Students will start to see that money coming in as early as next thursday.

If you do not have a direct deposit with the university then it will be mailed to you next friday.

All of the money comes from the coronavirus response and relief supplemental appropriations act.

## happening today- a chance to get some free food for families in need..

The community action agency of butte county is set to host another food drive in palermo today..

The drive kicks off at 10 this morning at the palermo grange located at 7600 irwin ave it lasts until supplies run out..

If you're having a tough time with rent -- help is now available in butte county.

You can make an appointment to get help applying for state pandemic relief... it starts today-- at paradise adventist church, from 9 to 5.

Call the number on your screen - or go to actionnews now dot com slash links.

Landlords can get up to 80% past due rent..

New this morning- the numbers are in for the this months employment report..

The department of labor reports 916 thousand jobs added in march..

The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.

Experts say its a sign of a strengthening economy its over 200 thousand more than many experts expected... its the most jobs added since august..

We now know the identity of the suspect..

In the mass shooting that left four dead in a southern california office complex.

Police in orange say aminadab gonzalez &.shot and killed a 9 year old boy&..and three adults in a shooting rampage.

Investigators say gonzalez had a personal or business relationship with all the victims. happening today- day five in the murder trial of former officer derek chauvin ... for the killing of geoerge floyd..

Today minneapolis police chief medaria arradondo is set to testify... arradondo fired chauvin and three other officers after floyd died in police custody last may.

##