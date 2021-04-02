Fort Wayne man sentenced after armed robbery at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union on State Blvd.

Paul Carter, age 45, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced by United States District Judge Holly A.
Brady after his plea of guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T.
Bell.
A 45-year-old fort wayne man will spend more than 11 years in jail after robbing a bank .
Paul carter pleaded guilty in us district court this morning.
The robbery happened at the three rivers federal credit union on east state boulevard on march 13th 20-20.carter and another suspect were eventually captured as they drove from the scene.
Carter plead guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime charge.he will be on supervised release for two years after his prison sentence.