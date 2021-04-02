Fort Wayne man sentenced after armed robbery at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union on State Blvd.

Brady after his plea of guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T.

Paul Carter, age 45, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced by United States District Judge Holly A.

A 45-year-old fort wayne man will spend more than 11 years in jail after robbing a bank .

Paul carter pleaded guilty in us district court this morning.

The robbery happened at the three rivers federal credit union on east state boulevard on march 13th 20-20.carter and another suspect were eventually captured as they drove from the scene.

Carter plead guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime charge.he will be on supervised release for two years after his prison sentence.