Arsenal v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool ‘just go for it’ in chase for top-four finish

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side cannot afford to waste any more points if they are to make a late run into the top four.Victory over Wolves immediately before the international break was only their fourth Premier League win since Christmas during a spell in which they lost eight times.That has left them in seventh and five points adrift of Chelsea, who currently occupy the last Champions League qualification spot, and with an uphill battle to close the gap in the remaining nine matches.