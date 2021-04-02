Pet of the Week - Buddy

Hey, i'm chris maynard.

And i want you to meet my new friend, buddy.

Look how beautiful he is.

But he's four, he's neutered, he does not have heartworms. he sees somebody he loves on another part of the room, and he really wants to go be with that person.

So that's what he's a little anxious about.

Buddy has been known to crawl over a fence or two.

So that might be something you want to know before you come to meet him.

We are concerned that he might be afraid of small size children, so probably would be best in a home with bigger people.

He is house trained, he's least trained.

There are lots of good things about buddy.

As you can see, he's calm down in band suite.

So please come to meet him.

And if you want to bring your own pets to for a meet and greet to know that they get along.

Great.

We can handle that too.

So come meet buddy soon and have a good weekend.

