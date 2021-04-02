Youth violence programs 4/1

City seeks to steer youth on the road to non violence

Says the city is working to expand youth programs aimed at violence prevention...interv ention...and re-entry stragtegies.

The city put out a request for information...hoping to pair with new programs that will add to the city's ongoing efforts.

Tyler scott...gorton's chief of staff...says the purpose is to get feedback from community members to figure out how the city can expand exisiting programs...and adjust them to fit where they're needed most.

Scott says the spike in crime is largely due to the pandemic...and the faster lexington can provide long- term solutions, the better.

"what we see is an opportunity to add some cohesion and build a stronger model for what works in lexington by listening to the people who do it the best in lexington."

The city is asking for responses by april 26th.

