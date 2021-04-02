New College Career Centers 4/2

Madison County's district is expanding a program aimed helping students whether they chose college or a career

College isn't for everyone.

Madison county public schools knows that...so the district is building two new centers to give students more choice and opportunity.

The program isn't new...it's existed for decades.

But the expansion is to revamp the program and give stdents the space they need.

Spokesperson erin stewart says the distric met with community partners and business sectors to nail down what employers are looking for from college grads...and those jumpting start to the work force.

She says the program is a perfect blend of both worlds...and she's glad to help students in such a pivotal moment in their lives.

Stewart: "we are very excited about the opportunity to grow our own - to keep our kids here - creating successful adults that can be successful in all diffferent kinds of fields."

David stipes...director of richmond's industrial development board says he sees the way indsutries are moving and says the