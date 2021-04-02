See how a Street Crisis Response Team takes on 911 mental health calls

Amid protests calling for alternative services to police responders, cities have started implementing crisis response teams to replace police officers for certain 911 calls.
In San Francisco, a new street crisis response team is comprised of behavioral and mental health experts who respond to non-violent incidents.
We follow along as the unit patrols the streets and helps out individuals experiencing mental health crises, and speak to Addie Kitchen, who says a team like this could have saved her grandson’s life.
CNN’s Chris James reports.