Chet Hanks' 'White Boy Summer' Concept Explained
Chet Hanks' "White Boy Summer" Concept Explained

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, has taken to social media to claim that summer of 2021 will be a "white boy summer." This made for a few memes online and it doesn't just stop there.

Chet has launched "white boy summer" merch.