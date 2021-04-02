Chet Hanks' 'White Boy Summer' Concept Explained

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, has taken to social media to claim that summer of 2021 will be a "white boy summer." This made for a few memes online and it doesn't just stop there.
Chet has launched "white boy summer" merch.
Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, has taken to social media to claim that summer of 2021 will be a "white boy summer." This made for a few memes online and it doesn't just stop there.
Chet has launched "white boy summer" merch.
Chet Hanks predicted a “white boy summer” in a recent social media post — and people are not vibing with..
Son of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has come under fire for his antics on social media