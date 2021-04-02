Mets-Nationals Series Postponed Due To COVID

The latest report stated four Nationals players tested positive for the coronavirus and five more are in quarantine due to contact tracing.
CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Three Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19 in total, with one more player likely, the team's general manager Mike Rizzo..
The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday after three..