Virtual 'Take Back the Night' this year

The YWCA 'Take Back the Night' event to spread awareness of sexual assault will be held virtually on April 20.

The ywca of the mohawk valley -- every year -- hosts take back the night.

That will happen virtually on april 20th.

It's a chance for survivors to share their stories.

One in three women experiences some form of sexual assault in her lifetime.

The ywca is asking you to participate in a new event.

"one in three: take a walk with me".

Join two friends or family members on a walk where you can just talk.

Kari procopio 2:24 it underscores the belief we are stronger together and that when we share what we're going through and reach out for help, help is there.

