Suspect and officer both reported dead after car rammed into barricade at Capitol; National Guard set up defensive perimeter

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown after a car rammed into a barricade near the Senate side of the complex injuring 2 Capitol police officers on Friday afternoon (April 2).

Staff were reportedly told that entry or exit to buildings were prohibited.

The suspect was shot and killed after he got out of the car, and one of the struck officers was also killed, according to reports.