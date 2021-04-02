Macon Bacon hosts job fair April 3rd

If you want a job that hits it out of the park, the Macon Bacon might be the place for you.

They're hosting their annual job fair tomorrow from one to three at luther williams field.

There are positions available from concessions to ticket sales.

Brandon raphael, the team president, says people from all walks of life apply.

He tells us what they're looking for in their game day staff.

We are looking for folks who like to have a good time, we are the macon bacon so we will be entertaining our fans throughout the game and that's what we're looking for energy, passion, not just for the sport but for customer service.

