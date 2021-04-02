Annual Crosswalk: Carrying the Cross

A group of men walked out their faith Friday along a busy corridor in Hattiesburg, an annual Easter weekend tradition that also took place here in South Mississippi more than 35 years ago when Dr. Dean Register served as a pastor in Gulfport.

- a group of men walked out their- faith today along a busy- corridor in hattiesburg this- good friday ... an annual easte- weekend tradition that also too- - - - place here in south mississippi- more than 35 years ago when dr.- dean register - - - - served as a pastor in gulfport.- news 25's toni miles takes us t- the scene of this year's- crosswalk ... and shows us how- the message and mission remains- the same.

- - dr. dean register, pastor,- crosspoint- community church: "originally, - carried the cross by myself.

It- was a great witness.

It - was a conviction that i had to- let people know that easter is- about more than bunnies - and eggs.

It's about what jesus- did on the cross for us, and- that's the good news."- the crosswalk - observed yearly- on good friday - growing- stronger still today, as dozens- - - - of men share the burden of- carrying the cross to drive hom- a simple, but important - message, the crux of the- christian faith.- todd jackson, christian, member- of crosspoint community church:- "this has nothing to do with us- individually.

Luke 9:23 says- something to the- effect that we must each deny - ourselves and pick up and carry- - - - our cross daily.

This is really- a public testimony of what jesu- christ has done in our lives- individually.

Hopefully, this - helps people remember what good- - - friday and easter is all about.- among the cross bearers along - ighway 98 in hattiesburg -- luke sippel, whose skills as an- architect are on display- nationally on hgtv's hit tv sho- home town.

Luke sippel, - christian, member of crosspoint- community church: "we love to - - - - create beautiful homes and- beautiful moments, but there's- nothing like being at home with- jesus in our hearts.

That's wha- we want from today.

We hope - - - - people will see a group of men- carrying a cross down highway 9- and ask - what's the deal with- that?

- what we want is for people to - see jesus and what he did for u- on the cross."- toni miles, news 25: "a journey- that began more than 40 years - ago with a simple - idea, that has since crossed- state lines, but the objective- has remained the same - - to spread the good news of the- gospel globally."

- register, pastor, crosspoint- community church: "it started i- 1978 in - brunswick, georgia.

I was a - young guy then.

<splice> i- didn't do it for publicity, i - did it as - a witness for jesus."

- - - - six miles - a long, trying path- to travel, but one that, like - the - great story of old, ends in hop- - - - ... and resurrection - on easte- sunday.

- luke sippel, christian, member- of crosspoint community church:- "we just want to- remind people about what easter- is truly about.

It's the- sacrifice that jesus made for - us, and there's in credible hop- in that.

We have victory over - our sin because of- what jesus did no the cross."

- in hattiesburg, toni miles, new- 25.

-