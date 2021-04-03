Restrictions on number of people visiting Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi on Easter

With another Holy Week under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christians in the national capital marked Good Friday services with tight restrictions on gatherings.

At the Sacred Heart Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in the national capital, which typically draws thousands of people for its Easter week services, had just 25 to 30 per cent of the worshippers allowed into the church."The number of people visiting the church has been restricted for Easter this year.

The services will be held at 30% capacity of the church.

Senior citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the church," said Father Lawrence, Parish priest, Sacred Heart Cathedral to ANI.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 large gatherings have been restricted across the country.

Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.