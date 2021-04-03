Fans touch Ajay Devgn's feet during birthday celebration, watch actor's reaction

Actor Ajay Devgn received a cake from his fans on his birthday on April 2.

However, the Singham actor, who turned 52, refused to cut the cake.

The fans also touched his feet, which the actor did not seem comfortable with.

Ajay was seen in a black T-shirt-jeans, wearing protective eye gear but without mask.

He was surrounded by fans who touched his feet, wished him on his birthday.

The fans then brought out a chocolate cake and sang the birthday song for him.

Ajay refused to cut the cake and asked another person to cut it instead.

The Drishyam actor will soon be seen in a host of movie projects.

Ajay has SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajay will also be featured in films such as Maidaan, May Day and Bhuj.