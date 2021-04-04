Raiders blank the Argos in both games, improve to 30-2

The Southern Oregon University softball team exploded for 20 runs in their Saturday doubleheader and kept the University of Providence from ever crossing home plate.

For the raiders softall team-- a chance to reach 30 wins in 2021 with two games against the university of providence.

They won in dominant fashion yesterday, outscoring the argos 27-1 in 10 innings.

Game one getting started before noon in ashland.

Riley donovan-- boom boom firepower-- the big hitter for the raiders.

===== but in the third inning she shows the finesse, laying down the squeeze bunt to score hannah shimek and make it a 3-0 ball game.

===== gabby sandoval was dominant today-- ase've come to expect.

One of her seven strikeouts.

===== s-o-u feeling good and having fun.

In the fourth inning-- a couple of argos errors give donovan another r-b-i chance.

Boom.

Boom.

Firepower.

A missile off the bat for a two-run no-doubter.

The dagger for game one.

Donovan had four r-b-i's... so i asked her which one was better: the squeeze bunt or the dinger?

Riley donovan: "the squeeze.

I mean-- small ball is so important and that's something that i value and all of my teammates do.

I think it's a great skill to have and for me to be able to do that for my team is super important."

Game two was another doozy for the raiders.

Freshman hannah stark making her fourth start for s-o-u.

She went three innings with a strikeout.

===== lauren quirke brought the fire power in the afternoon.

Launches this one over the right field wall for her sixth long ball of the season.

Raiders lead 2-0 after one.

===== bases juiced in the second.

Allie stines brings her straw-- empties the infield with a three-run double to boost the raiders to a 5-run lead in the second inning.

===== bottom of the third-- quirke again.

Again we say good bye to the ball.

Quirke has two homers in another rout of providence.

S-o-u now 30-2 this season.

The number five team in the nation had a similar day.

