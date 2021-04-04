Top 10 Dumbest Decisions in the MonsterVerse

These decisions did not go over well with fans.
For this list, we’ll be looking at choices made in this cinematic universe that came off as colossally misguided.
These decisions did not go over well with fans.
For this list, we’ll be looking at choices made in this cinematic universe that came off as colossally misguided.
These decisions did not go over well with fans.
For this list, we’ll be looking at choices made in this cinematic universe that came off as colossally misguided.
Our countdown includes “Godzilla”, “Kong: Skull Island”, “Godzilla vs.
Kong”, and more!