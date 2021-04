Naxal attack: Officials say, 'Maoists used light machine guns and grenade launchers' | Oneindia News

According to the Central Reserve Police Force sources, the Maoists had used light machine guns, under-barrel grenade launchers and desi rockets during the clash with the security team in Chhattisgarh Bijapur yesterday.

According to the reports, from the initial investigation from the personnel directly involved in the operation, it is suspected that the attack was a planned move.

