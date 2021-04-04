Race Against Time As Crews Work To Keep Florida Wastewater Pond From Collapsing

Crews in Manatee County, Florida are scrambling to keep a pond full of 300 million gallons of toxic wastewater from collapsing.
CBS News’ Nancy Chen tells us about the possible dangers ahead.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said Sunday that crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond in the Tampa Bay..
Emergency workers in Florida are trying to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond while evacuating the area to avoid a..