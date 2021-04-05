Osteoarthritis: Do you need a surgery, what are the symptoms? | Oneindia News

Osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis in the knee.

It is a degenerative, wear-and-tear type of arthritis that occurs in both old and young.

In osteoarthritis, the cartilage in the knee joint gradually wears away.

As the cartilage wears away, it becomes frayed and rough, and the protective space between the bones decreases.

This can result in bone rubbing on bone, and produce painful bone spurs.

Osteoarthritis usually develops slowly and the pain it causes worsens over time.

