Indian villagers rescue monkey from bottom of deep well

Residents of a village in northern India worked for eight hours on Sunday (April 4) to rescue a monkey that fell into a deep well.

Locals from Didwana village in Rajasthan at first tied several ladders together and lowered them down the steep sides of the water source, hoping the monkey would climb to freedom.

When the stricken simian failed to grasp the plan, a brave local descended into the well and helped the monkey to leap onto the ladder.

The animal quickly climbed the ladders and scampered off unharmed.