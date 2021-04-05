Easter-inspired owner offers burglar a job after break-in

A forgiving business owner inspired by Easter has decided against pressing charges on a burglar who broke into his restaurant and instead offered him a job.Carl Wallace made the decision after a man broke into Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia, shortly after 4am on Easter Saturday – which also happened to be Mr Wallace’s 45th birthday.
'What would Jesus do?': Easter-inspired diner owner offers job to burglar who broke in
A failed burglar has been offered a job by one of his victims in a bid to embody the Easter spirit of rebirth and renewal.
Sky News