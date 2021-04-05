Centre exporting vaccines at cost of people's lives for improving PM Modi's global image: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party on April 05 hit out at Centre for exporting COVID-19 vaccine instead of speeding up the domestic vaccination program, saying the government is more concerned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global image than saving people's lives.

"Government exported more vaccine doses than it administered to the citizens.

To improve his image at global level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision and exported over 64.5 million vaccine doses to 84 countries.

Government is more concerned about its image than saving people's lives," said Raghav Chadha, spokesperson, AAP.