The family of a railway worker who died with Covid-19 after allegedly being spat at have called for police to disclose the suspect’s name.Belly Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 last year with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at days earlier by a white customer at London’s Victoria station.
Family of Belly Mujinga call for police to disclose spitting suspect’s name
Belfast Telegraph