DMX Is Hospitalized With Little Brain Activity After Overdosing .
According to TMZ, the rapper suffered a drug overdose on April 2, causing a heart attack.
Paramedics reportedly attempted to resuscitate him for 30 minutes, at which point his brain was deprived of oxygen.
One source tells TMZ he's in a "vegetative state," and things do not look promising.
His children are reportedly flying in to be with him because he may not pull through.
DMX has been to rehab several times over the years, most recently in 2019.
He last performed in July of 2020 when he participated in a Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg.